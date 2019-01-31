Danilo Gallinari: 'Of Course' Clippers Beat Lakers Even with Anthony Davis Trade

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari told TMZ Sports he thinks his team would still beat the Los Angeles Lakers even if they acquire New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis in a trade. 

"Of course," Gallinari said when asked if he thought the Clips would beat a LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers team.

The 30-year-old was very complimentary toward Davis, calling him an "amazing player" and a "great player" during the course of the interview.

The very polite Gallinari also deflected questions about whether he thought the Lakers should go after other stars or if he thought the $50,000 fine levied by the NBA against Davis for his agent Rich Paul's public trade demand was fair.

Davis and the Lakers have been connected for many months, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Thursday that New Orleans and L.A. have spoken about Davis. However, he also wrote that "New Orleans appears in no rush to trade Davis to the Lakers or anywhere else before Thursday's trade deadline."

In the unlikely event that Davis arrives in Los Angeles before the February 7 trade deadline, we'll find out whether the Clippers would beat the new-look Lakers twice prior to the end of the regular season. The two L.A. teams play again on March 4 and April 5.

