Rockets Rumors: Wes Matthews Interests Houston If Bought Out by Knicks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets would reportedly have interest in Wesley Matthews if he is available after a buyout, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Matthews is reportedly part of the trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, the forward could be a buyout candidate for the New York Knicks, along with DeAndre Jordan, after the trade is completed, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The Rockets have reportedly been searching for "3-and-D" help, and Matthews could represent an ideal fit.

The 32-year-old is in the final season of his initial four-year deal, featuring an $18.6 million salary for 2018-19. The Knicks likely wanted an expiring deal to clear cap space and help target high-profile free agents in the offseason, but they don't necessarily need him on the roster for the rest of this season.

New York is currently 10-40 on the season and will use the rest of the year to evaluate young talent while also securing a high draft pick for next year.

Meanwhile, Matthews can still help a contender thanks to his scoring and outside shooting. He is averaging 13.1 points per game this season while knocking down 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, which is right in line with his career numbers (13.8 PPG, 38.3 percent from three-point range).

His defense has been up-and-down this year, but he has proved himself on that end of the floor in the past, especially when he can use his strength against smaller guards.

With the Rockets, Matthews could be another scoring wing who could take some pressure off James Harden on both ends of the court.

Considering how much the team relies on outside shooting, an experienced player like this could be a major boost to a team that has hit just 34.5 percent of attempts from deep this season.