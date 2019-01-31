Tom Brady Serenaded with 'We Are the Champions' at Super Bowl Press Conference

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When you're Tom Brady, having somebody serenade you with a ukulele version of "We Are The Champions" kind of comes with the territory.

As Brady was conducting his official press conference Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, one fan took it upon himself to preemptively celebrate the New England Patriots' win, per USA Today's Jori Epstein:

Bohemian Rhapsody may have received a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards, but the fan only received a swift exit from the press conference for his Queen tribute, according to Nate Davis of USA Today.

While the mood of Super Bowl week can generally be pretty light, the more entertaining moments are generally reserved for the official media day—not when players are taking part in a press conference.

Maybe the fan was merely trying to give Brady a confidence boost after the five-time Super Bowl champion embraced an underdog role prior to and after New England's AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.