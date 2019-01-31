Tom Brady Serenaded with 'We Are the Champions' at Super Bowl Press Conference

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up during Super Bowl LIII practice at Georgia Tech Brock Practice Facility on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When you're Tom Brady, having somebody serenade you with a ukulele version of "We Are The Champions" kind of comes with the territory. 

As Brady was conducting his official press conference Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, one fan took it upon himself to preemptively celebrate the New England Patriots' win, per USA Today's Jori Epstein:

Bohemian Rhapsody may have received a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards, but the fan only received a swift exit from the press conference for his Queen tribute, according to Nate Davis of USA Today.

While the mood of Super Bowl week can generally be pretty light, the more entertaining moments are generally reserved for the official media day—not when players are taking part in a press conference.

Maybe the fan was merely trying to give Brady a confidence boost after the five-time Super Bowl champion embraced an underdog role prior to and after New England's AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related

    Norman: Redskins Would've Won SB with Alex Smith

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Norman: Redskins Would've Won SB with Alex Smith

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys Not Extending Garrett

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Not Extending Garrett

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Here's What Gronk's Mom Wants Him to Learn from Brady

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Here's What Gronk's Mom Wants Him to Learn from Brady

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Forgotten Villain Suh Happy to Lurk in the Shadows

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Forgotten Villain Suh Happy to Lurk in the Shadows

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report