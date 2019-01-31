Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Won't Get Contract Extension Before Next Season

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Although the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East for the third time in the past five seasons, head coach Jason Garrett reportedly won't receive a contract extension this offseason.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer (h/t Adam Schefter), Garrett will start the 2019 season with only one year remaining on his contract.

