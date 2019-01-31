Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Won't Get Contract Extension Before Next Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Although the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East for the third time in the past five seasons, head coach Jason Garrett reportedly won't receive a contract extension this offseason.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer (h/t Adam Schefter), Garrett will start the 2019 season with only one year remaining on his contract. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

