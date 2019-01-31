Jean-Clair Todibo Transfer to Barcelona from Toulouse Brought Forward

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

Toulouse's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Toulouse, on September 30, 2018 at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Barcelona have announced the immediate capture of teenage starlet Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse after previously agreeing to buy the player this summer. 

The 19-year-old arrives on a four-and-a-half year deal and has been handed the No. 6 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed the signing on their official website, and Todibo will be officially unveiled as the club's latest addition on Friday.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

