Jean-Clair Todibo Transfer to Barcelona from Toulouse Brought Forward

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Barcelona have announced the immediate capture of teenage starlet Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse after previously agreeing to buy the player this summer.

The 19-year-old arrives on a four-and-a-half year deal and has been handed the No. 6 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed the signing on their official website, and Todibo will be officially unveiled as the club's latest addition on Friday.

