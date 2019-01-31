Knicks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Trade May Signal Kevin Durant Free-Agency Bid

Knicks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Trade May Signal Kevin Durant Free-Agency BidJanuary 31, 2019
The New York Knicks are apparently pushing all of their chips in for 2019 free agency.
The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday the Knicks are close to a deal that would send Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. According to Stein, New York would package Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee with Porzingis and receive Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews from Dallas.
Jordan and Matthews have expiring contracts, leading many to assume the Knicks are gearing up to create as much salary-cap space as possible this summer and make Kevin Durant the crown jewel of their free-agency pursuit.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Big picture: The Knicks have to be convinced they are going to land Kevin Durant this summer ... and are clearing the room so KD can sell someone on playing with him.
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
The Knicks are on way toward creating 2 max salary slots for next summer. When today started they didn’t even have space for 1. They are preparing to swing big.
