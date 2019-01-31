Knicks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Trade May Signal Kevin Durant Free-Agency Bid

Joseph Zucker
January 31, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are apparently pushing all of their chips in for 2019 free agency.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday the Knicks are close to a deal that would send Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. According to Stein, New York would package Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee with Porzingis and receive Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews from Dallas.

Jordan and Matthews have expiring contracts, leading many to assume the Knicks are gearing up to create as much salary-cap space as possible this summer and make Kevin Durant the crown jewel of their free-agency pursuit.

          

