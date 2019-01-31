Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Will Sign Qualifying Contract Offer for Mavericks

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Kristaps Porzingis reportedly is headed to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade with the New York Knicks Thursday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but he won't necessarily be there for too long.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, the forward reportedly plans to sign a qualifying offer this summer instead of testing restricted free agency.

This would put Porzingis on a one-year deal through the 2019-20 season before he hits unrestricted free agency the following offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.