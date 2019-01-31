Bayern Munich Chief Says Club 'Nearly Fell in Love' with Callum Hudson-Odoi

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bayern Munch chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says his club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic "nearly fell in love" with Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Bundesliga champions have made no secret of their interest in the 18-year-old, and Rummenigge has been talking about his club's pursuit of the young forward, per FourFourTwo.

"The only one Hasan would have liked to buy was this player [Hudson-Odoi] from Chelsea. I have to say that he nearly fell in love with this player and his qualities. All the other things [stories about transfer links with other players] were rumours.

"We don't have any demand on these positions for the second half of the season. This is a topic for the future. We'll handle it in the next months and will decide.

"I won't deny that they [Chelsea] didn't like this so much [Bayern's open pursuit of Hudson-Odoi], but don't forget that you have to give a signal to the young player [that you want him].

"There was no personal contact with the player because this is not permitted. I think that was noticed. The player had to have a signal that Bayern is standing completely behind him."

Salihamidzic confirmed early in the January transfer window that Bayern "absolutely want to sign" Hudson-Odoi, per Tom Hamilton of ESPN FC.

The teenager is a talented winger who has already shown his eye for goal in Chelsea colours:

However, he is yet to force his way regularly into the Chelsea team, and his frustration at his lack of game time saw him hand in a transfer request in January, per Alastair Magowan at BBC Sport.

Chelsea have little interest in selling one of their most promising youngsters, and manager Maurizio Sarri does not expect him to leave Stamford Bridge in 2019:

Although Chelsea may have managed to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi for now, they may face a battle to convince him his long-term future lies at Stamford Bridge:

Hudson-Odoi's future at the club may depend on how much playing time he sees between now and the end of the season.

Bayern could return in the summer as they will need to strengthen. Winger Arjen Robben has already announced he will leave the club at the end of the season and fellow wide-man Franck Ribery is also expected to depart.