Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Offer Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, More

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are throwing all of their chips to the middle of the table for Anthony Davis.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Lakers presented the New Orleans Pelicans with five different trade scenarios for Davis. In one of those deals, the Lakers would send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick to the Pelicans.

It's unclear what the other scenarios included.

Turner indicated the Lakers want to get a deal done prior to the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline and have no interest in getting into a bidding war over the summer that could include the Boston Celtics.

A lot of details would need to be ironed out in any deal that sends four players to New Orleans for one. First of all, the deal does not work under the salary cap. The Lakers would have to add around $4 million to their offer to make it work, per ESPN's trade machine.

That could easily be done by adding Lance Stephenson, who the Pelicans would likely waive. But that is still a four-for-one deal in a league where you can't have more than 15 players under guaranteed contract. It's possible a third party would have to be brought in to take on players like Wes Johnson, Tim Frazier and Ian Clark.

The Lakers could also add Kentavious Caldwell-Pope instead of Stephenson, which would then make Johnson, Frazier and Clark eligible to be sent to Los Angeles. Caldwell-Pope would also likely be waived.

Johnson, Frazier and Clark are also under contract only for this season, which would make things more palatable for the Lakers. Los Angeles plans on making a major push for a co-star for LeBron James in free agency this summer, whether or not the team is able to acquire Davis.

It would actually be easier for the Lakers to sign a major free agent this summer and then trade for Davis, but it's clear management feels it's imperative to get the job done now.