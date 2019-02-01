Barcelona vs. Valencia: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Leganes at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona will attempt to consolidate their advantage at the summit of La Liga, with Valencia visiting the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Spanish champions lead the title race by five points, but Los Che have experienced a revival after a poor start to the season.

Valencia arrive in Catalonia after losing just once in their last seven in La Liga, and they will expect to frustrate the hosts in a mouthwatering clash.

The Blaugrana are in goalscoring form after defeating Sevilla 6-1 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress.

                 

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT)/12:30 p.m. (ET)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream:  Eleven Sports 1 (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Barca win: 29-100, Valencia win: 8-1, draw: 5-1

Odds courtesy of Oddsshark.

                 

Preview

It appeared Barca would run away with the Spanish crown once again this season, but with Real Madrid struggling for consistency, Atletico Madrid have remained serious contenders.

The Blaugrana have lost just twice in the league this term, scoring 58 goals in only 21 matches, and they seem a world apart from every other team in Spain.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Santi Mina (R) of Valencia CF celebrates the victory with his teammate Dani Parejo during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Valencia CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Mestalla on January 29, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Ph
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

However, after a difficult start to the season for Valencia—winning only once in their first 11 matches—the Mestalla Stadium outfit have got their campaign back on track.

At one stage, a UEFA Champions League finish appeared only a dream, but the club now sit just seven points off the miraculous objective.

The visitors have a mean defence, and they will arrive at their next destination ready to hold the home team.

Lionel Messi is expected to be the deciding factor. The Argentina icon has 19 goals and 10 assists in 19 La Liga appearances this term, and he's been at his mercurial best when it matters most.

With Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, La Liga belongs to the Barca legend, supported by a strong cast.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona celebrates during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between FC Barcelona v Sevilla at the Camp Nou on January 30, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho scored twice in the Copa victory against Sevilla, and the Brazilian could be afforded a La Liga start after a difficult few months.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has commented he hopes the attacking midfielder now finds his best form in the weeks ahead, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal: "I hope the success gives him more confidence."

It's unlikely Valencia will have the firepower to worry Barca on Saturday, but the away side will do their best to keep a clean sheet deep into the 90 minutes.

This would allow them to counterpunch the Blaugrana effectively and help them to a share of the points in this intriguing battle.

