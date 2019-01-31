Missouri Football Hit with 1-Year Postseason Ban, Loss of Scholarships

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 21: A Missouri Tigers logo is seen on an equipment locker at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The University of Missouri has been hit with multiple sanctions, including a one-year postseason ban for the football program, stemming from academic violations. 

The NCAA announced the Division I Committee on Infractions panel found a former Missouri tutor violated NCAA rules on ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules by completing coursework for 12 student-athletes. 

Punishment for the violations includes a 2019-20 postseason ban for the football team, five percent reduction in scholarships for the football, baseball and softball teams during the 2019-20 academic year, and vacation of records in the three sports that the student-athletes competed while academically ineligible. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

