MLB Rumors: Rockies Among Teams Interested in Carlos Gonzalez in Free Agency

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies have not given up on retaining Carlos Gonzalez.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Rockies are among the teams that have reached out to the veteran outfielder.

Gonzalez, 33, spent the last decade in Colorado. He was a three-time All-Star and 2010 NL batting champion. Injuries somewhat derailed his trajectory; he's spent extensive time on the disabled list throughout his career.

