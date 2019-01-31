MLB Rumors: Rockies Among Teams Interested in Carlos Gonzalez in Free Agency

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 07: Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on October 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies have not given up on retaining Carlos Gonzalez.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Rockies are among the teams that have reached out to the veteran outfielder.

Gonzalez, 33, spent the last decade in Colorado. He was a three-time All-Star and 2010 NL batting champion. Injuries somewhat derailed his trajectory; he's spent extensive time on the disabled list throughout his career.

     

