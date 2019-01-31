Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Jets Won't 'Break the Bank' to Sign Star in Free Agency

The New York Jets are expected to be among the players for running back Le'Veon Bell's services in free agency, but they reportedly aren't willing to overpay.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News on Thursday, the Jets will not "break the bank" in order to sign Bell.

The soon-to-be former Pittsburgh Steelers star is set to hit free agency this offseason after sitting out the entire 2018 campaign because of a contract dispute with the Steelers. 

                     

