Biggest Winners and Losers of the College Basketball Season with 1 Month to Go

10 of 10

Elsa/Getty Images

"So this is a rule that nobody likes, but the referees have been told that if they don't call this, they're not going to get assigned to games until they do call it."

There aren't many things that Bill Walton succinctly and eloquently sums up in one sentence, but during the Jan. 3 game between Stanford and UCLA, that was his perfect description of the NCAA's newfound emphasis on the hook-and-hold ruling.

For those who haven't yet seen this ridiculous call in action, it's when two guys are battling for position—most often two frontcourt players trying to box out for a rebound—and one player hooks the other's arm with his elbow and holds onto it, trying to deceive the ref into calling a foul.

It's the type of harmless thing that went uncalled for decades until it was no longer harmless.

Purdue's Isaac Haas suffered a fractured elbow on a hook-and-hold play in the first round of last year's NCAA tournament. And rather than accept that sometimes fluke injuries happen or try to gradually get that type of physical play out of the game, the NCAA swooped in and decided to make the hook-and-hold ruling a flagrant-1 foul—much to the chagrin of everybody involved with college hoops.

In a December game between Northwestern and Michigan, Northwestern's Dererk Pardon was called for a foul on Michigan's Jon Teske. After looking at a monitor review, though, the officials determined Teske had committed a hook-and-hold penalty. So instead of being Michigan's ball, Pardon was given two free throws and Northwestern got the ball.

In that instance, nothing actually changed. Pardon missed both free throws and Northwestern failed to score on its bonus possession. But that easily could have been a four- or five-point swing in a game that ended up being decided by two points.

Take it to the bank that this thing is going to rear its ugly head in the tournament, impacting the outcome of a game and leading many fans (and commentators, probably) to scream, "They called a flagrant foul for that?!"

It won't be as bad as missing a blatant defensive pass interference call in the final few minutes of an NFC Championship Game, but it's going to cause a ruckus.

Advanced stats courtesy of KenPom.com.

Kerry Miller covers men's college basketball and college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter: @kerrancejames.