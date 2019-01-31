Michael Irvin: Cowboys' Cole Beasley Should Never Be in Front of Cooper, Gallup

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has offered his take on where Cole Beasley fits on the team's wide receiver depth chart.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Irvin put Beasley as Dallas' No. 3 option and compared the slot receiver to New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman.

"Never should Beasley be in front of Amari Cooper," Irvin said. "Never should he be in front of Michael Gallup. And, what he has to do—lemme tell him, stop looking at Julian Edelman and expect to have the kind of year Julian Edelman has!"

Beasley caused a stir on Twitter when he said the Cowboys front office dictates who gets the ball.

"Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to," he wrote. "I haven't been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change, but I'm not sure. More balls come my way in two-minute drill where nothing is planned."

Beasley later offered a clarification, noting that every team builds its game plan the same way:

In response, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said of the front office on The Rich Eisen Show that "the only thing we ever do is decide if we're going to pay players a lot of money."

The Cowboys will soon have the opportunity to decide if they are going to pay Beasley a lot of money. The 29-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Beasley has spent the past seven seasons in Dallas. He finished second on the team with 87 targets, 65 receptions and 672 yards in 2018.