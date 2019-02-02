Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Reigning champions Manchester City will aim to return to winning ways in Week 25 of the Premier League, when Pep Guardiola's side welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens will know that a victory can close to the gap to leaders Liverpool to two points temporarily, as the Reds are not in action until Monday when they take on West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur kick off the Week 25 fixtures at home to Newcastle United, Chelsea host Huddersfield Town and Manchester United are at the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

Saturday, February 2

12:30 p.m. GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT: Burnley vs. Southampton (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT: Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town (NBCSN)

3 p.m. GMT: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. GMT: Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports Gold)

5:30 p.m. GMT: Cardiff City vs. Bournemouth (BT Sport, NBC)

Sunday, February 3

2:05 p.m. GMT: Leicester City vs. Manchester United (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

4:30 p.m. GMT: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Monday, February 4

8 p.m. GMT: West Ham United vs. Liverpool (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Live streams are available in the UK through BT Sport and Sky Go. In the U.S. viewers can use NBC Sports.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester City slipped to their fourth Premier League defeat of the season last time out against Newcastle and can ill-afford any more losses if they are to retain their title.

Opta highlighted how they have already dropped more points than in the entirety of last season:

Guardiola kept his players in the dressing room for half an hour after the defeat "demanding answers" for their performance, according to Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith highlighted the task now facing City:

Sunday's fixture represents the start of a tough week for Manchester City. They also play Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday and then face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Manchester City also have injury concerns over goalkeeper Ederson who suffered a knee problem against Newcastle and is a doubt to face Arsenal, according to Theo Squires at the Liverpool Echo.



If the Brazilian does miss out then Guardiola may have to turn to 20-year-old reserve goalkeeper Aro Muric who has featured five times for the club this season in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have moved into the top four of the Premier League, and the Gunners will be hoping to hold on to the final Champions League qualification spot.

Defensive injuries continue to be an issue for Unai Emery's side, although they have received some positive updates ahead of Sunday's match:

The Gunners have also moved to bring in midfielder Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old is available to play against Manchester City, per Charles Watts at Football.London.

Football writer Simon Harrison outlined what to expect from Suarez:

Arsenal have endured a mixed record against the top teams this season. They lost 2-0 to City at the Emirates in August and were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool in December but have also beaten Tottenham and Chelsea.

However, the Gunners have failed to win any of their last five away matches in the league and face a Manchester City side needing to make amends for their shock defeat at St James' Park.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Liverpool also wobbled on Wednesday when they missed the chance to move seven points clear at the top after being held by Leicester City.

Opta noted how the Reds struggled in attack:

Injuries in defence have also meant Liverpool leaking goals, and they have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in all competitions.

James Milner is available to face West Ham after suspension and could drop in at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still on the injured list, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

West Ham also have injury concerns with Marko Arnautovic a doubt after injuring his foot in the 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers:

The Hammers head into the match on a poor run of form after slipping to three straight defeats.

However, wins over Arsenal and Manchester United at the London Stadium this season have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset.