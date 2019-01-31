Emile Smith Rowe Completes Loan Move from Arsenal to RB Leipzig

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has joined RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season.

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, there will be no option for Leipzig to sign Smith Rowe permanently as part of the loan arrangement.

The move is an intriguing prospect for the 18-year-old Smith Rowe, who featured sporadically for the Arsenal first team in the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup earlier in the campaign, scoring three goals in six appearances.

However, with the Gunners out of the FA Cup and having signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season, the chances to get senior football for the youngster will be minimal.

At Leipzig there should be more chances for him, and Smith Rowe can play a part in a team that's seeking to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The attacking midfielder has all the tools to make an impact. While he still has developing to do from a physical perspective, technically he's advanced. Smith Rowe can take the ball in congested parts of the pitch and slalom past challenges in addition to making a contribution in the final third.

According to Charles Watts of Football.London, the Gunners recognise what a huge talent he is and expect to see him back at the club soon:

The move continues a trend where some of English football's most exciting young prospects move to Germany. Ademola Lookman made the switch to Leipzig on loan from Everton a year ago and impressed before returning to the Premier League club.

In Reiss Nelson, Arsenal have another one of their best youngsters out on loan in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old has made 13 appearances in German football's top flight for Hoffenheim, netting six goals in the process.

Provided Smith Rowe gets plenty of minutes in the Bundesliga in 2019, this loan move should enhance his development and ensure he is a better footballer upon returning to Arsenal.