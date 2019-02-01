National Signing Day 2019: Ranking Every 5-Star Recruit in the Class

3 of 7

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

25. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Another lightning-fast linebacker who can chase down ball-carriers from behind is Nakobe Dean. At 6'0", 220 pounds, Dean will hopefully blossom into the next Roquan Smith for the Bulldogs defense. His tackling efficiency stands out, though he'll have to prove he can win at the point of contact to become the dominant presence Smith was throughout his career.

24. Travon Walker, DT, Georgia

A 6'5", 285-pound defensive tackle who was quick to give his verbal commitment to his beloved Bulldogs last summer, Travon Walker has the talent and opportunity to make an impact in 2019. Georgia's talented defensive front must replace several players who graduated, meaning there are snaps to be taken. Walker's penetrating style can bolster this pass rush right away.

23. Wanya Morris, OT, Tennessee

The massive 6'6", 312-pound tackle named after R&B star Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is one of the finest blockers in the nation. His length and impressive play strength will be assets whenever it's his turn to play. The Volunteers don't have a clear path for him to start right away, but Morris is the future bookend tackle for the program.

22. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Though not as physically ready as some of his counterparts, Charles Cross has the type of athleticism and movement ability that will have NFL scouts visiting the Bulldogs often to see his progress. Cross is just 270 pounds entering Mississippi State but will undoubtedly pack on muscle to his 6'5" frame before he has to play. He could emerge as one of the best blockers in the country in a few years.

21. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

The national champions were able to reload in their secondary with the addition of 5-star corner Andrew Booth. They'll need him sooner than later as Trayvon Mullen declared for the NFL and A.J. Terrell could do the same in 2020. Booth fits the mold of their recent corners: tall, competitive and slightly stiff but with enough speed to make up for it. He'll push for playing time as he cleans up his transitions.