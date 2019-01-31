EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 24

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterJanuary 31, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 24

0 of 7

    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    There's nothing like a red-hot midweek slate of Premier League action to keep us warm on these freezing-cold January nights.

    A lot happened over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, with all 20 sides in action, so if you're looking to catch up on things or fill in the inevitable gaps, you've come to the right place.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so in this case, 12 (or more) out of 23. That rules out the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho for the time being.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

    It might seem strange that a goalkeeper who conceded three moves to the top of the pile this week, but check in on Lukasz Fabianski's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and you'll see why. Without his excellence, it could have been six or seven.

    What also helps his ascent is that Alisson Becker, while also making a few brilliant stops, had a ropey night in distribution against Leicester City and actually caused his teammates a fair few headaches.

    Bernd Leno lost his clean sheet in the dying minutes against Cardiff City but played wellhis kicking and throwing were on pointwhile Hugo Lloris moves down after his poor decision against Watford cost a goal. 

    Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski, Bernd Leno (+1)

    Biggest fall: Alisson Becker, Hugo Lloris (-1)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Lukasz Fabianski (+1)West Ham United
    2Alisson Becker (-1)Liverpool
    3David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    4Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6Martin Dubravka (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    7Bernd Leno (+1)Arsenal
    8Hugo Lloris (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Kepa Arrizabalaga (Stay)Chelsea
    10Rui Patricio (New!)Wolves

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    Dan Istitene/Getty Images

    As impressive as Ricardo Pereira was in phases against Liverpool, he also lost his marker on a number of occasions, which led to good chances. It's a performance that opened the door for another to seize his throne, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka duly stepped in.

    The Crystal Palace right-back once again showed why he is thought of so highly, producing an immense one-on-one performance on the flank. His tackling ability is top notchit's so hard to get round himand in order to do so, his opponents had to triple up on him!

    Further down, Pablo Zabaleta's drop is indicative of his performance against Wolves, Adam Smith moves over to the left-back category and we welcome DeAndre Yedlin in at 10th on the back of impressive form in January.

    Biggest rise: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young (+2)

    Biggest fall: Pablo Zabaleta (-2)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+2)Crystal Palace
    2Ricardo Pereira (-1)Leicester City
    3Trent Alexander-Arnold (-1)Liverpool
    4Matt Doherty (+1)
    		Wolves
    5Kyle Walker (-1)Manchester City
    6Hector Bellerin (Stay)Arsenal
    7Ashley Young (+2)Manchester United
    8Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    9Pablo Zabaleta (-2)West Ham
    10DeAndre Yedlin (New!)Newcastle

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    It's pretty rare nowadays that Andrew Robertson is outshone by a fellow left-back on the same pitch, but Ben Chilwell managed it on Wednesday night.

    The Leicester City man not only grabbed an assist for Harry Maguire's goal, but he defended the back post superbly and showed his aerial prowess on a number of occasions. It's not enough to see him grab first here—not by a long shot—but it's a performance that deserves praise.

    Lucas Digne lasted just 11 minutes against Huddersfield Town before being sent off, so he drops down one, and Adam Smith's run at left-back has gone on long enough for him to call this section home.

    Biggest rise: Luke Shaw (+1)

    Biggest fall: Lucas Digne, Ben Davies (-1)

                 

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester City
    3Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    4Luke Shaw (+1)
    		Manchester United
    5Lucas Digne (-1)Everton
    6Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    7Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    8Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    9Adam Smith (New!)Bournemouth
    10Ben Davies (-1)
    		Tottenham

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Ben Early/Getty Images

    Startlingly few of our top centre-backs enjoyed good midweek slates. Virgil van Dijk was partially at fault for Leicester City's goal, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones struggled with Newcastle United's robust style, while the less said about Chelsea's "defensive effort" against Bournemouth, the better.

    It paves the way for Michael Keane to take fourth spot. He at least performed well as Everton got back on track with a clean-sheet victory, and the same can be said for Wolves' trio too, helping Ryan Bennett step into the top 10.

    Jannik Vestergaard continues to rise after another strong, proactive performance on the south coast, while Issa Diop falls again after caving inward at Molineux. 

    Biggest rise: Michael Keane, Jannik Vestergaard (+3)

    Biggest fall: Issa Diop (-5)

             

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    4Michael Keane (+3)Everton
    5John Stones (-1)Manchester City
    6Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    7Antonio Rudiger (-2)
    		Chelsea
    8Victor Lindelof (Stay)Manchester United
    9Ryan Bennett (+2)Wolves
    10Federico Fernandez (Stay)Newcastle
    11David Luiz (-2)Chelsea
    12Kurt Zouma (+2)Everton
    13Jannik Vestergaard (+3)Southampton
    14Lewis Dunk (-2)Brighton
    15Shane Duffy (-2)Brighton
    16Nathan Ake (+2)Bournemouth
    17Harry Maguire (+2)Leicester City
    18Conor Coady (+2)Wolves
    19Willy Boly (-2)Wolves
    20Issa Diop (-5)West Ham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    Fernandinho errors are rare, so tally up this most recent one against Newcastle United and remember it. It doesn't jeopardise his seat at the top—one mistake doesn't derail an incredible season—but it's a reminder that he is human.

    The biggest plummet this week is Jorginho's four-place drop. Games in which he's been almost completely anonymous are becoming too frequent, and he's on the verge of dropping out of the top 20 altogether.

    Georginio Wijnaldum and Joao Moutinho were probably the best performers in this section over the gameweek.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Jorginho (-4)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    3Bernardo Silva (-1)Manchester City
    4Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)Liverpool
    5Lucas Torreira (+1)
    		Arsenal
    6Declan Rice (-2)
    		West Ham
    7Paul Pogba (+1)Manchester United
    8Joao Moutinho (+2)
    		Wolves 
    9N'Golo Kante (-2)Chelsea
    10Ruben Neves (+1)Wolves
    11Moussa Sissoko (-2)Tottenham
    12Harry Winks (Stay)Tottenham
    13Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    14Idrissa Gueye (Stay)Everton
    15Etienne Capoue (+1)Watford
    16Ander Herrera (+1)Manchester United
    17Mateo Kovacic (+2)Chelsea
    18James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    19Jorginho (-4)Chelsea
    20Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Warren Little/Getty Images

    It's now five gameweeks since Eden Hazard played well. Chelsea's rough patch of form has many factors mixed into it, but the Belgian's disappearance counts as one of the most influential.

    He loses further ground on Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane despite the Manchester City duo disappointing at Newcastle United too. At the very least, Heung-Min Son stepped forward to carry the torch for the top five.

    David Brooks rises into the top 10 on the back of a phenomenal performance against Chelsea in which he scored, assisted and tied the defence in knots.

    Biggest rise: Diogo Jota (+4)

    Biggest fall: Felipe Anderson (-4)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    3Heung-Min Son (+1)Tottenham
    4Eden Hazard (-1)Chelsea
    5Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    6Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    7Ryan Fraser (Stay)Bournemouth
    8Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool 
    9David Brooks (+3)Bournemouth
    10Diogo Jota (+4)
    		Wolves
    11Jesse Lingard (Stay)Manchester United
    12Christian Eriksen (-4)Tottenham
    13Dele Alli (Stay)
    		Tottenham
    14Felipe Anderson (-4)West Ham
    15Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    16James Maddison (+3)Leicester City
    17Nathan Redmond (-1)Southampton
    18Matt Ritchie (New!)
    		Newcastle United
    19Roberto Pereyra (-2)Watford
    20Pedro (Stay)Chelsea

Strikers

7 of 7

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    As a result of most of our top 10 strikers playing well, there isn't much movement. Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Salomon Rondon, Alexandre Lacazette and Raul Jimenez all scored, meaning all but Aubameyang remain gridlocked.

    Richarlison's strike against Huddersfield Town launches him back into the top 10, replacing Wilfried Zaha. The Crystal Palace man impressed and scored against Southampton...but also got sent off in the closing minutes.

    One player who was surprisingly quiet was Mohamed Salah—Leicester City did a good job on him—but no other player is a genuine threat to his position as No. 1 at this stage.

    Biggest rise: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)

    Biggest fall: Harry Kane (-1)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    2Sergio Aguero (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    3Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)Arsenal
    4Harry Kane (-1)Tottenham
    5Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    6Marcus Rashford (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    7Salomon Rondon (Stay)Newcastle
    8Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)Arsenal
    9Raul Jimenez (Stay)Wolves
    10Richarlison (New!)Everton

                                

    Instagram.com/brsamtighe

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.