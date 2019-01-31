EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 24

0 of 7

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

There's nothing like a red-hot midweek slate of Premier League action to keep us warm on these freezing-cold January nights.

A lot happened over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, with all 20 sides in action, so if you're looking to catch up on things or fill in the inevitable gaps, you've come to the right place.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so in this case, 12 (or more) out of 23. That rules out the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho for the time being.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.