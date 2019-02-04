College Football Programs Most in Need of a Big 2019 National Signing Day

0 of 5

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

National signing day is Wednesday, and while the majority of high school players have already made their college commitments, there are still a few big options available.

The final team rankings will start to take shape, but some teams are in need of a bigger national signing day haul than others. There are plenty of reasons for that, whether it be a large number of players graduating or going pro, a recent coaching staff change or even some program-related drama.

A win may not just mean landing a 5-star talent. It could also be signing a surprise recruit or simply not losing any guys expected to sign.

Every team is hoping for a big national signing day, but here are the programs that need it the most.