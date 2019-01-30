Report: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023 Season

Report: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023 SeasonJanuary 30, 2019
The Oklahoma Sooners have extended Lincoln Riley's contract through the 2023 season, according to the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.
The Tulsa World's Guerin Emig provided the full details on Riley's deal:
Guerin Emig @GuerinEmig
God I wish I'd taken more than a semester of college math. Take II on Lincoln Riley: 2019 -- $6 million 2020 -- $6.15 mil 2021 -- $7.3 mil 2022 -- $6.45 mil 2023 -- $6.6 mil Fixed. #Sooners
The Sooners are 24-4 through Riley's first two years, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal in both seasons.
