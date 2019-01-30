Report: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023 Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners have extended Lincoln Riley's contract through the 2023 season, according to the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.

The Tulsa World's Guerin Emig provided the full details on Riley's deal:

The Sooners are 24-4 through Riley's first two years, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal in both seasons.

