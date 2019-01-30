Report: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023 Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners have extended Lincoln Riley's contract through the 2023 season, according to the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.

The Tulsa World's Guerin Emig provided the full details on Riley's deal:

The Sooners are 24-4 through Riley's first two years, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal in both seasons.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

