Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Comments on Being Named in Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 31, 2019

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) outruns Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. The Celtics won 112-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center and five-time All-Star Anthony Davis formally requested a trade over the weekend, which is destined to have a massive ripple effect throughout the NBA.

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to recent chatter suggesting he could headline a trade package for Davis, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston: "My job is to just control what I can control. I can't control what happens, so just gotta go out there and focus on today."

When asked whether it was a compliment for him to be linked to a player like Davis, Tatum replied, "It's good to be wanted. I guess you can say that."

          

