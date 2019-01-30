Kyle Kuzma on Being Included in Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Means You Have Value

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Being involved in trade talks can take its toll on professional athletes, but Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is choosing to look at his current situation from a positive perspective.

As his name has come up in Anthony Davis trade rumors, Kuzma told reporters Wednesday that he appreciates the fact that teams around the league view him as a valuable asset, per the Southern California News Group's Kyle Goon:

The 27th overall pick in 2017, Kuzma has turned into a quality No. 2 option behind LeBron James. He is averaging career highs in scoring (19.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (46.6 percent) and assists (2.5). Meanwhile, the 6'9", 220-pound forward is averaging 5.9 rebounds as well.

As a result of a strong sophomore campaign, the 23-year-old has turned into arguably Los Angeles' top trade chip.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made his client's desire to be traded public Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions, and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Davis is eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million supermax extension with New Orleans this summer. However, winning, not money, is his top priority.

Ever since Davis joined Paul and Klutch Sports, which represents James, back in September, there has been no shortage of speculation that he was trying to work his way to Los Angeles. Those rumors were only fueled when James later told reporters, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, that it would be "amazing" to team up with Davis.

The Lakers are currently viewed as the most likely destination for Davis should he be dealt prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, given the collective bargaining agreement prevents the Boston Celtics from getting in on the action without moving Kyrie Irving first, as both Davis and Irving are currently on designated rookie extension contracts.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner reported that any trade talks between the Lakers and Pelicans would have to start with Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick.