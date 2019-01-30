Robert Kraft Says Patriots Would Be Open to Tom Brady Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

In the least surprising development of Super Bowl week, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like to work out a contract extension with Tom Brady

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Kraft would have no hesitation about giving the 41-year-old another extension on his deal that is set to expire after the 2019 season. 

"Think about it: The last three years we've been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place," Kraft said. "I would be quite surprised if he didn't continue for quite a while as our quarterback."

      

