Robert Kraft Says Patriots Would Be Open to Tom Brady Contract Extension

In the least surprising development of Super Bowl week, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like to work out a contract extension with Tom Brady.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Kraft would have no hesitation about giving the 41-year-old another extension on his deal that is set to expire after the 2019 season.

"Think about it: The last three years we've been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place," Kraft said. "I would be quite surprised if he didn't continue for quite a while as our quarterback."

