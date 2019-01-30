Sadio Mane, Harry Maguire Score as Liverpool Draw 1-1 with Leicester

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (R) heads the ball under pressure from Leicester City's English defender Ben Chilwell (C) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool failed to take full advantage of Manchester City's slip-up in the Premier League, as Leicester City held them to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds an early lead, but similar to City on Tuesday, the hosts appeared to lose focus. Harry Maguire tied things up just before half-time after a defensive mistake.

The difficult playing conditions played to the Foxes' advantage in the second half, as they stood firm on a snowy Anfield pitch.

The Reds had the opportunity to increase their lead in the title race to seven points after City's shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Tuesday. Instead, the gap is now five points.

            

Poor Showing Against Leicester Highlights Reds' January Mistakes

Liverpool had a quiet January transfer window, with no major arrivals deemed necessary and a few players leaving the club. Given the team's form for most of the season, such an approach seemed fine, but Wednesday's poor outing highlighted mistakes were made.

The loan of Nathaniel Clyne is the obvious one. With Trent Alexander-Arnold out because of an injury, manager Jurgen Klopp had to use Jordan Henderson as an emergency right-back, and while he performed admirably, he was not comfortable in the position.

Alexander-Arnold's injury is part of a real wave of defensive absences:

That defence has―unsurprisingly―not played up to par of late:

Even with all those injuries, Liverpool failed to bring in short-term cover. The loan deal for Clyne was short-sighted, but at the very least Klopp could have added one or two veteran players as insurance.

Take the example of Juventus, who sold disgruntled Medhi Benatia and had an experienced replacement ready in Martin Caceres.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini picking up knocks even more depth is needed. According to the latest reports, the Bianconeri reached out to Parma to add Bruno Alves, picking up the phone before the contest against Atalanta―in which Chiellini suffered his injury―had even ended:

It's that kind of approach Liverpool should have used as well once injuries started mounting. Sending Clyne away was a mistake, and not addressing their latest issues could have dire consequences for the Reds.

   

What's Next?

Liverpool visit West Ham on Monday, while Leicester host Manchester United on Sunday.

Related

    Juventus Dumped Out of Coppa Italia

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Dumped Out of Coppa Italia

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Humiliated 4-0 at Bournemouth

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Humiliated 4-0 at Bournemouth

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Everton Want to Buy Batshuayi 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Want to Buy Batshuayi

    Ed Aarons
    via the Guardian

    Barca's Denis Suarez Joins Arsenal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca's Denis Suarez Joins Arsenal

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report