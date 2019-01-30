JuJu Smith-Schuster on Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell Saga: 'Stop All the Bulls--t'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants the team to get past the drama involving Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell that followed the Steelers throughout last season.

Speaking to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the podcast RapSheet and Friends (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper), Smith-Schuster said he wants the Steelers to find a way to work things out with Brown and Bell for 2019:

"In my dream world ... I would have Le'Veon Bell as the running back with James Conner. I'd have AB stay on the other side. We'd win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep. Obviously it's tough, situations like where you can't control—Art Rooney and Mike Tomlin with that situation. For me, it's more so like, let's keep the guys on the team and win the Super Bowl. Let's stop all the bulls--t."

