Latest Rumors on WWE Superstars' Reaction to Dean Ambrose Leaving After 'Mania

Some of Dean Ambrose's peers in WWE reportedly believe that his announced departure from WWE is part of a storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), some WWE talent feels Ambrose leaving after WrestleMania in April is a work since WWE released a statement on it, which is something the company rarely does ahead of time.

Meltzer noted that while most WWE wrestlers were kept in the dark about Ambrose until Tuesday, some were aware of his situation prior to Monday's episode of Raw.

