Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy Contacted Pelicans Owner About Anthony Davis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 23: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As Anthony Davis' decision not to sign a contract extension this summer with the New Orleans Pelicans continues to reverberate around the city, even politicians are weighing in on the situation.

Bill Cassidy, the Republican United States senator from Louisiana, said he reached out to the team's ownership after the news broke. 

"I spoke to the owner, Gayle Benson—she says she's willing to meet [Davis'] price," Cassidy told TMZ Sports. "But, I think Anthony wants something different."

It's been a tough month for New Orleans sports fans. The Saints lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams, in part because of a horrendous no-call from officials. And now Davis' agent publicly declared his desire for a trade, with the Los Angeles Lakers a potential landing spot for the 2012 No. 1 overall pick. 

Suffice to say, folks from New Orleans aren't huge fans of the city of Los Angeles at the moment. 

