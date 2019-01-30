NBA Trade Rumors: Top Buzz Around Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, Marc Gasol, More

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The entire complexion of the NBA changed this week when it was announced that Anthony Davis requested a trade and informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he does not intend to re-sign with them.

Davis has developed into a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, and he has a chance to take a team from a contender to a favorite if he is dealt before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Pels have no pressure to trade him now since Davis is under contract through next season, but there is no doubt that it will be a constant topic of conversation until New Orleans makes a move.

Along with Davis, here is a look at some of the biggest names rumored to be on the move in the coming week.

Anthony Davis

Team across the league will likely make pitches to trade for Davis, but according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is only one team Davis sees a long-term future with currently.

Wojnarowski reported that Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, are expected to spread word across the NBA that the Los Angeles Lakers are Davis' preferred destination.

That comes as little surprise since Paul also represents Lakers superstar LeBron James.

While Davis would likely be willing to sign a long-term deal with the Lakers, he would merely be a rental until hitting free agency if he is traded to any other team, per Wojnarowski.

L.A. is in need of a second star to play alongside James, and it has no shortage of assets to send the Pelicans' way.

In addition to first-round draft picks, the Lakers can offer New Orleans a package of young players that includes Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

All of them are first-round picks who have shown tons of potential, although they are still unfinished products.

A trade like that would hurt the Lakers' depth significantly, but it would also give them two of the NBA's top players, which would likely make it easier to fill in holes around them.

The Lakers are currently two games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and with pressure mounting to be in the mix during LeBron's first season with the team, it is easy to envision them making a bold move to become contenders.

Lonzo Ball

Any trade the Lakers potentially consummate for Davis would likely involve Ball, but the 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick reportedly isn't interested in going to New Orleans.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Ball's preference would be to go to a third team such as the New York Knicks or Chicago Bulls as part of a Davis-to-L.A. trade.

While Davis is currently out with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger, it was announced on Jan. 20 that Ball would miss four-to-six weeks with a left ankle sprain.

Ball has had an up-and-down sophomore season with averages of 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, all of which are down from his rookie year.

His shooting has gotten a bit better, though, as he is connecting at a 40.6 percent rate from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Regardless of whether Ball can develop into a star at the NBA level, it is difficult to envision him having a long-term future on a team with LeBron since James dominates the ball.

Ball is at his best when he is distributing and making his teammates better, but that is also LeBron's greatest strength.

James is better off with a running mate who can make the most of the plays he creates, and Davis is that type of player much more so than Ball or even the likes of Kuzma and Ingram.

Ball, Kuzma and Ingram could potentially develop into a special core along with Jrue Holiday if they do land in New Orleans together, but given his high profile, Ball's desire to play in a major market like New York or Chicago makes sense.

The Knicks and Bulls are still a long way from contention, but pairing Ball with Kristaps Porzingis in New York or Zach LaVine in Chicago could help him reach the next level he yet to ascend to in L.A.

Marc Gasol

While most of the trade talk is understandably centered on Davis, some other star-caliber players could be on the move as well.

Chief among them is Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have expressed interest in acquiring Gasol.

The 34-year-old Gasol has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies, but with Memphis sitting eight games out of a playoff spot, it may be time to start considering a rebuild.

Gasol can become a free agent at the end of the season, and with no guarantees that he'll re-sign, Memphis has to weigh its options.

The three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year is still highly productive despite his advancing age, as he is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and a career-high 4.7 assists per game.

Sacramento is two games out of a playoff spot and it hasn't reached the postseason since 2005-06.

It already has some quality big men in Willie Cauley-Stein and rookie Marvin Bagley, but Gasol is the true center the Kings lack, and he would give them one of the NBA's frontcourts.

As for Detroit, All-Star center Andre Drummond is already in the fold.

Playing Drummond and Gasol next to each other would be unique, especially with star power forward Blake Griffin in the mix as well.

Detroit is three games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but adding Gasol would give them an advantage over most other teams in the league around the rim.