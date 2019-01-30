Manchester United Need to Be 'Humble' After Burnley Draw, Says Paul Pogba

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has called for Manchester United to remain humble but be more aggressive following their 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

United came back from two goals down to take a point at home against the Clarets as they failed to extend their winning streak under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to nine matches.

Per David McDonnell of the Mirror, when asked why United's performance was not up to par, Pogba responded:

"I don't know. That's the thing we have to look at, because we beat Tottenham, we beat Arsenal. We can't look too good, we know we have to play. Like the manager says, keep being humble.

It's not that we didn't [stay humble], but you have to start strong, you have to be aggressive, because Burnley were in the first-half.

I think we played like we were winning maybe 1-0 or 2-0 and that's why the result was like that. But the comeback was positive, even though the result disappointing.

The reaction was good, we didn't lose, but we still let drop two points that we could have had. We have to learn from our mistakes and next time we need to start the game differently."

The Red Devils have been reignited under Solskjaer, winning each of their first eight games in all competitions and scoring 22 goals in the process.

However, in a performance more reminiscent of their final months under Jose Mourinho, they struggled to trouble Burnley for much of Tuesday's game.

United's players were visibly frustrated, per football writer Liam Canning:

Burnley looked to have sealed three points when Chris Wood scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-0—half an hour after Ashley Barnes had given them the lead.

However, Pogba played a key role in the comeback as he scored a penalty won by Jesse Lingard in the 87th minute.

The Frenchman has been especially productive this season since Solskjaer took charge:

United equalised in injury time through Victor Lindelof to remain unbeaten under the Norwegian.

As BBC Sport's Simon Stone noted, Solskjaer now faces another challenge in his career as United boss:

In February, the Red Devils will face Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool, while in March they'll play PSG again along with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Maintaining momentum will be vital to their efforts in those matches, so it's important they get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

United have trips to Leicester City and Fulham ahead of PSG's visit on February 12. They should be capable of eking out wins in both of those, but they'll need to get back to the level they had enjoyed before the Burnley game.