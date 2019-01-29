NBA Kicks Nightly: PJ Tucker in 'Oregon' AJ6s, Aaron Gordon's Kyrie 4 'Wheaties'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: The sneakers of Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 29, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

While Anthony Davis is making NBA news off the floor, the kicks on the floor turned heads during Tuesday's slate.

There were seven games on the docket, and players such as Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker impressed with their shoe choices.

          

PJ Tucker Breaking Out Another Oregon PE

          

Clean Colorway for Russ

         

Devin Booker in the Family & Friends Air Jordan 4s

            

CP3 Wearing Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1

        

"Wheaties" Kyrie 4 for Aaron Gordon

          

Josh Hart Rocking the Kobe 11 Lows

        

"Paris" Jordan 10s for Lance Stephenson Tonight

        

There are eight games on Wednesday's schedule, and Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and others figure to deliver with their kicks.

Related

    Rising Stars Game Rosters Announced

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rising Stars Game Rosters Announced

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Pels Shock Harden, Rockets Without AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pels Shock Harden, Rockets Without AD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    J. Cole to Perform at ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    J. Cole to Perform at ASG

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Fined $50K for Publicly Requesting Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Fined $50K for Publicly Requesting Trade

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report