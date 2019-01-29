NBA Kicks Nightly: PJ Tucker in 'Oregon' AJ6s, Aaron Gordon's Kyrie 4 'Wheaties'

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

While Anthony Davis is making NBA news off the floor, the kicks on the floor turned heads during Tuesday's slate.

There were seven games on the docket, and players such as Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker impressed with their shoe choices.

PJ Tucker Breaking Out Another Oregon PE

Clean Colorway for Russ

Devin Booker in the Family & Friends Air Jordan 4s

CP3 Wearing Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1

"Wheaties" Kyrie 4 for Aaron Gordon

Josh Hart Rocking the Kobe 11 Lows



"Paris" Jordan 10s for Lance Stephenson Tonight



There are eight games on Wednesday's schedule, and Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and others figure to deliver with their kicks.