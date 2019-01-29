NBA Kicks Nightly: PJ Tucker in 'Oregon' AJ6s, Aaron Gordon's Kyrie 4 'Wheaties'January 30, 2019
While Anthony Davis is making NBA news off the floor, the kicks on the floor turned heads during Tuesday's slate.
There were seven games on the docket, and players such as Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker impressed with their shoe choices.
PJ Tucker Breaking Out Another Oregon PE
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker arrives in the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Questlove” with Air Jordan VI Oregon PEs in hand 📷 @HoustonRockets https://t.co/6UieQqR9zj
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the Air Jordan 6 “Oregon” PE tonight against the Pelicans. https://t.co/ORfAsakCxn
Clean Colorway for Russ
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 in another Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 colorway against Orlando. https://t.co/ad37dDX6VM
Devin Booker in the Family & Friends Air Jordan 4s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DevinBook arriving in the purple Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 tonight in San Antonio. https://t.co/dTGGKH8ZHb
CP3 Wearing Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Cozy. @CP3 arriving in the Nike Air Fear of God 1 tonight. https://t.co/zfmwCa1BjO
"Wheaties" Kyrie 4 for Aaron Gordon
Josh Hart Rocking the Kobe 11 Lows
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@joshhart wearing the “3D” Nike Kobe 11 tonight against Philadelphia. https://t.co/j5FgWjkG9I
"Paris" Jordan 10s for Lance Stephenson Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance wearing the Air Jordan 10 “Paris” tonight against Philadelphia. https://t.co/8EZHcwyiWu
There are eight games on Wednesday's schedule, and Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and others figure to deliver with their kicks.
