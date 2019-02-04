WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 4

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

As the Road to WrestleMania begins, WWE gets focused, setting up a series of excellent shows. Monday Night Raw looked to be just that for this February 4 edition with so many promises made ahead of the night.

Becky Lynch was invited to Raw by Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey's first rival and WrestleMania opponent. The Man has always delivered in her appearances, but this had the potential to a game-changing encounter.

Kurt Angle also had announced that he would be addressing his WWE future with the Hall of Famer clearly showing his age in recent losses to Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. This would be the moment that he charted the course for the rest of his final run in WWE.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman both were expected to make their own statements with the Royal Rumble winner explaining why he chose Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and The Monster Among Men looking for revenge against McIntyre and Corbin, who laid him out last week.

The match lineup had serious potential as well with Sasha Banks and Bayley fighting Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross for the final Raw spot in the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and Elias vs. Jeff Jarrett were also promised as major grudge matches.

This episode of the red brand had all the potential to get people talking with limited time left to set up Elimination Chamber as a whole.