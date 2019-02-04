WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 4

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 4February 5, 2019
As the Road to WrestleMania begins, WWE gets focused, setting up a series of excellent shows. Monday Night Raw looked to be just that for this February 4 edition with so many promises made ahead of the night.
Becky Lynch was invited to Raw by Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey's first rival and WrestleMania opponent. The Man has always delivered in her appearances, but this had the potential to a game-changing encounter.
Kurt Angle also had announced that he would be addressing his WWE future with the Hall of Famer clearly showing his age in recent losses to Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. This would be the moment that he charted the course for the rest of his final run in WWE.
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman both were expected to make their own statements with the Royal Rumble winner explaining why he chose Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and The Monster Among Men looking for revenge against McIntyre and Corbin, who laid him out last week.
The match lineup had serious potential as well with Sasha Banks and Bayley fighting Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross for the final Raw spot in the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and Elias vs. Jeff Jarrett were also promised as major grudge matches.
This episode of the red brand had all the potential to get people talking with limited time left to set up Elimination Chamber as a whole.
Stephanie McMahon Suspends Becky Lynch for Refusing Medical Attention
Stephanie tried to start the show off but was quickly interrupted by The Man, opening the show much as she has most recent weeks of SmackDown Live. The Billionaire Princess showed her respect for The Irish Lass Kicker before making clear she was worried about Lynch's knee.
She refused to let the Royal Rumble winner fight without getting checked out by WWE officials. The Man refused with Stephanie suspending her, causing a limping Lynch to assault the McMahon until she was forced off by officials with her knee clearly limiting her.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was exactly what it needed to be. Lynch's knee injury is going to be the defining story of the next few months, building on the foundation of the first match that never was between The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Man.
Lynch is lashing out at everyone in her way, feeling like WWE is once again trying to take away her shot at Rousey. She's so paranoid that we may not know for weeks just how bad Lynch's knee injury is supposed to be.
Obviously, this is WWE's way of setting up Charlotte Flair to sneak into the title match, but it is also just strong storytelling. While it would be better to keep it just Rousey vs. Lynch, at least WWE is being clever with the booking.
Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan; Ronda Rousey vs. Sarah Logan
An angry Rousey took out Liv Morgan quickly with an armbar then challenged Sarah Logan. While Logan made it more competitive, she also got caught with the armbar and tapped out.
Ruby Riott teased fighting The Baddest Woman on the Planet as well, but Riott backed off. She was questioned backstage why she backed down with The Riott Squad leader stating she needed to take care of her friends.
Result
Rousey def. Morgan by submission; Rousey def. Logan by submission
Grade
B-
Analysis
As a followup directly to the Lynch segment, this worked well. Rousey did not admit it directly, but she was frustrated that The Man got suspended with the potential that their match may be in jeopardy. She took that aggravation out on The Riott Squad.
Rousey dislikes Lynch so much that she can't imagine fighting anyone else at 'Mania. It will be interesting to see how her frustration affects the coming weeks on Raw while Lynch likely works out her own frustrations on SmackDown.
Revival vs. Lucha House Party vs. B-Team vs. Heavy Machinery (No. 1 Contender)
In a follow-up to SmackDown's Fatal 4-Way elimination match, Raw had a Fours Corners No. 1 contender contest with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable watching backstage. Once again, Otis Dozovik got a great reaction for a surprisingly dominant display.
Lince Dorado also stood out throughout, but, in the end, The Revival once more proved they are the best tag team in the division. After wiping out Curtis Axel, they hit Bo Dallas with The Shatter Machine for the win.
Result
Revival def. B-Team, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine match though it should have been elimination just like on the blue brand. Heavy Machinery looked great for the second WWE show in a row and have clearly found their niche on the main roster despite rarely standing out in NXT.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder earned another title opportunity. While they should be getting opportunities like this often, it is getting redundant how they are being booked. If they lose again, none of this even mattered.
Kurt Angle's Speech Is Interrupted by Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin
Angle began to talk to the crowd with open depression. He seemed ready to give up until Corbin came out to taunt The Olympic Gold Medalist. This fired up Angle only for McIntyre to join The Lone Wolf in taunting the Hall of Famer.
As they marched to the ring to end Angle's career for good, Strowman arrived to send both men running, and the two faces stood tall against the duo.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was perfectly fine and made complete sense, but there's not enough here to care about. Angle lost decisively to both heels to a point that he was sold as no longer being able to compete in a WWE ring. Strowman can only carry him so far.
The Monster Among Men and The Scottish Psychopath deserve better than this. Perhaps they will get it, but right now they are stuck in a dead-end angle waiting for a legitimate 'Mania story.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross (Chamber Qualifier)
After showing solidarity backstage, Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox ambushed and laid out Bayley and Sasha Bank on the ramp. This emphatically established the newly aligned heels as legitimate threats with The Hugger fighting two-on-one here after the bell rang.
The Boss barely even played a factor but managed to help Bayley to avoid a running splash into the steel post before The Huggable One rolled up The Foxy One for three.
Result
The Boss and Hug Connection def. Fox and Cross to earn the final spot in the Women's Tag Team Championships Elimination Chamber match
Grade
B
Analysis
This wasn't an involved match, but the storytelling on display was top notch. Bayley had to basically fight all on her own, and she did it. It was like she was finally able to tap into what made her so successful in NXT, and the crowd responded as they should have.
Banks and Bayley are going into the Chamber as the clear favorites, but, if they keep doing work like this, it won't matter if their win is obvious. It will just be the right move.
Cross turning heel was disappointing this early in the game, but she has a nice connection with Fox that should be explored further.
Elias vs. Jeff Jarrett
Road Dogg introduced Jarrett for a karaoke-level performance together until The Drifter interrupted the rambling. After a few quick insults, the two got to brawling with Elias taking over quickly.
Despite his roadie trying to help out, the veteran was completely outmatched by the musician, who hit Drift Away to win. Afterward, the two old men got their revenge with Road Dogg setting up Double J to hit Elias with a guitar in the back.
Result
Elias def. Jarrett
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was meant to just be a fun diversion, and it worked for the most part even though it's hard say what the end goal is to any of this. Elias was unnecessarily turned heel so that he could make a 51-year-old Jarrett look good.
The nostalgia act works well enough for a short run, but this really should be it. The Drifter got his win. The veterans got their revenge. Neither Road Dogg or Double J need to be seen again.
Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush
Balor was interviewed before his expected match with Lashley and stated he was injured but not going to back down. The All Mighty refused to fight The Extraordinary Man instead wanting Balor to fight men his own size.
After a cheap shot assault of the already bandaged Irishman by Lashley, Lio Rush managed to take over this contest early even staying on top after the referee ejected The Dominator from ringside. Every move left Balor out of sorts.
However, The Man of the Hour could not put it away before The Extraordinary Man caught Rush with a corner dropkick and Coup De Grace.
Result
Balor def. Rush by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This wasn't quite as entertaining as Balor vs. Rush should be as The Irishman had to sell his ribs throughout. Still, it was cool to see The Man of the Hour looking good in the ring on the main roster as more than just a stuntman manager.
Balor vs. Lashley has never been all that exciting a rivalry, but, if it leads to The Irishman winning the Intercontinental Championship, it will have all been worth it.
A Moment of Bliss with EC3 Gets Sidetracked; Dean Ambrose vs. EC3
A Moment of Bliss featured EC3, who did not even get in one word before Nia Jax and Tamina interrupted. The Facebreaker insulted Bliss and stated that everyone should be talking about her before things got more bizarre with the arrival of Dean Ambrose.
He called out Jax for having a crush on him before turning to The Top One Percent. He made fun of him before getting decked by a right hand from the NXT star. The two fought in a match with EC3 catching the former world champion with a jacknife pin for three.
Result
EC3 def. Ambrose by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
I cannot remotely tell what WWE is doing with The Top One Percent, but it feels all wrong. He spent the opening segment doing nothing but getting laughed then snuck away with a win in a sloppy match against a guy who was announced last week to be on his way out of the company.
Those who have no knowledge of EC3 outside of the main roster would be shocked to know the guy is a talented mic worker. It's easily his strongest attribute, yet it is the one aspect of his character not being explored.
Hopefully, this victory will lead somewhere better for him then just playing the silent goof.
Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin
The redemption of The Olympic Gold Medalist started here as he survived an onslaught of strikes and big moves from the heels even making it out of McIntyre's ankle lock to finally get The Monster Among Men into this match.
Using their surroundings though, The Lone Wolf and The Scottish Psychopath wore down Strowman, forcing the WWE Hall of Famer to recover and get back into it. In the end, Strowman got disqualified in his frustration to save Angle, attacking the legal man Corbin.
Afterward, the heels looked poised to obliterate Angle, but The Monster made the save and chokeslammed both Corbin and McIntyre onto the steel steps to stand tall with his legendary partner.
Result
McIntyre and Corbin def. Angle and Strowman by disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
While hardly a powerful ending to Raw, this was a somewhat stronger segment for this whole story than the earlier faux retirement by Angle. It was believable for a moment that The Olympic Gold Medalist had something left in the tank.
The disqualification was a weak ending that built on a tag team match rule that is rarely followed. It all just felt like WWE delaying so that this same tag team match could happen again at Elimination Chamber.