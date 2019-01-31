Ranking the Top 10 Super Bowls in NFL History

0 of 11

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is shaping up to be a good one. The Los Angles Rams and New England Patriots are fairly evenly matched, and Bill Belichick and Sean McVay are two of the most innovative coaches in the sport.

After the last couple of Super Bowls, though, there is a lot to live up to. The back-and-forth battle between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles last year was incredible. Even it, though, takes a back seat to New England's unprecedented comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The last two Super Bowls were great, but is their greatness a product of recency bias? It's a fair question, one that can only be answered by counting down the best of the 52 Super Bowls that have been played.

These are the 10 best—based on historical significance, standout individual performances, memorable moments and overall drama—preceded by some honorable mentions.