Artem Lobov Granted Released by UFC; Looking to Get New MMA or Boxing Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

MONCTON, NB - OCTOBER 27: (R-L) Artem Lobov of Russia punches Michael Johnson in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Avenir Centre on October 27, 2018 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Artem Lobov has asked for and received a release from UFC despite having three fights left on his contract, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN. 

The 32-year-old is reportedly hoping to get new contracts in mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing.

Lobov has a 13-15-1 career record (one no-contest) in MMA, dating back to 2010.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

