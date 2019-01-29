Artem Lobov Granted Released by UFC; Looking to Get New MMA or Boxing Contract

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Artem Lobov has asked for and received a release from UFC despite having three fights left on his contract, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

The 32-year-old is reportedly hoping to get new contracts in mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing.

Lobov has a 13-15-1 career record (one no-contest) in MMA, dating back to 2010.

