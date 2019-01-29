Jon Jones Agrees to Drug Testing, Granted License in Nevada for UFC 235 Fight

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jon Jones was given a one-fight license to participate in UFC 235 on March 2, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, though he will be "tested at least twice a month and he must pay for testing" and will also "continue to be tested rigorously for the rest of the year."

Jones recently failed a drug test, with trace amounts of Turinabol found in his blood, though doctors determined that Jones "did not re-ingest any banned substance, but rather it was the same one he was originally popped for at UFC 214 more than one year ago," according to

Given Monday's news, Jones will now face Anthony Smith at UFC 235.

Jones, who has seen his career often put on hold due to a number of issues outside of the Octagon, returned to the UFC in December after a 15-month suspension for testing positive for Turinabol, defeating Alexander Gustafsson by TKO in the third round to claim the vacant light heavyweight belt.

The fight was controversial given that Jones also tested positive for Turinabol in December ahead of his fight with Gustafsson. Like his most recent failed test, however, it was determined that Jones tested positive for trace amounts of the substance dating back to 2017 and not due to a new ingestion of the drug.

Gustafsson's manager, Nima Safapour, took issue with Jones' eligibility, however (h/t Jesse Holland of MMAMania.com):

"The inconclusive and inconsistent results that are repeatedly occurring with Jon Jones, at the very least, should compel our industry to have a greater, deeper, and more impartial discussion about the legitimacy of Jon's defense. Jon has gone out publicly boasting when some of his results come back negative. However, he remains silent when his test results come back positive. You can not have it both ways and cherry-pick the results that are favorable for you, and insist that we disregard the results that go against your interests."

He wasn't alone:

Suffice to say, the talented Jones remains a highly controversial figure but one who also remains cleared to fight, albeit with strict guidelines to follow if he's to keep his eligibility in Nevada.