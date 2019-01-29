Sean McVay Expects 'The Todd Gurley That We All Know' in Super Bowl vs. Patriots

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley had a surprisingly limited role in the NFC Championship Game, but Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expects his Pro Bowl running back to bounce back in the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, McVay made it clear that he envisions Gurley being a big part of the game plan versus the New England Patriots, per NFL Network:

"I think what says as much about Todd as anything, is the way he handled it right after. You learn about people when they do go through a little bit of adversity. I couldn't have been more proud and pleased with just the way that he handled that—demonstrated the mental toughness that we expect. You show me anybody that's great in anything they do, I'll show you somebody that's persevered, demonstrated that mental toughness to overcome some obstacles and adversity.

"And I think a large part of specifically when you talk about last week's game was a result of some of the things in terms of the play selection. I've got to do a much better job for Todd to get him opportunities to get him going. ... Fully expect him to be the Todd Gurley that we all know, and he's going to be a big part of this game."

Gurley found the end zone in the Rams' 26-23 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints, but he had just four carries for 10 yards and one reception for three yards. Meanwhile, C.J. Anderson—who was signed in mid-December—received 16 carries and piled up 44 rushing yards.

The 24-year-old's ineffectiveness led to speculation that his knee injury had flared up or he was being hobbled by something else. However, after the game, he made it clear it was just a poor performance and nothing more.

"I was sorry as hell today," Gurley said, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "I was sorry. So, C.J. did his thing and the whole team did its thing."

McVay noted that he was just going with "the feel for the flow of the game." Gurley added that he was "so grateful" to have a chance to shake off his NFC Championship Game performance with a Super Bowl berth.

Gurley told NFL Network's Deion Sanders on Monday that he is going to "do whatever I can do" to help the Rams beat the Patriots:

Recapturing his 2018 regular-season form would be a welcomed sight for the Los Angeles offense. After all, Gurley ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,251) and first in rushing touchdowns (17) despite playing in just 14 games. Not only that, but he played a big role in the passing game as well, recording 580 yards and four scores through the air as well.