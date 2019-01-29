Pressure Is on Conor McGregor to Earn Khabib Rematch with Suspensions Settled

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The suspensions stemming from the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl last October have been handed down, and now the UFC can begin to plan how 2019 will be handled.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports that the rematch is what he is working toward. And while Nurmagomedov told Australian reporters he is not keen on the rematch (h/t TMZ Sports), the landscape shows that the onus is on McGregor to make this fight happen.

That's news no other lightweight contender wants to hear as they hope to grab gold.

Per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nurmagomedov is not expected back until October when his teammate’s, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, suspensions have run their course. That likely means we will only see Khabib once in the upcoming year and puts all the pressure on McGregor to force his hand in agreeing to the rematch before the leaves begin to change.

So, how does McGregor state his case?

It all begins with his next fight. Nothing is signed, but the stars are aligned for McGregor to battle Donald Cerrone later this year. An ideal date for the contest would be the UFC’s early July date they hold for International Fight Week. It is one of the UFC’s biggest stages and typically one of their biggest events. Fans can flood Las Vegas to see his return against an exciting opponent with massive implications on the table.

Cerrone took out rising star Alexander Hernandez in early January and called out McGregor. The Irish star was quick to reply on Twitter that it would be a fight he would accept. It is the perfect fight and perfect opponent for McGregor.

While “Cowboy” is no easy out, he has a style that compliments McGregor’s which is necessary for the former champion's return fight. It is the right opportunity for McGregor to make an emphatic return and lay claim to the next title shot. If he is able to flatline Cerrone, McGregor can then use his unparalleled mic skills to sell the fight to the paying audience.

It does not take a monumental leap to suggest McGregor could do just that in a fight that fits his preferred style.

Are there more deserving contenders waiting? Absolutely. But the fight game is a business.

Top contenders such as Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier are deserving, but they do not bring in the premium dollars that McGregor does. It is just a simple fact. As much as fans may suggest they want this to be a pure sport, they vote with their wallets. The winner of those votes, time and again, is McGregor. That is who fans pay to see.

The first fight did amazing business and a lucrative rematch is right in front of everyone. A swift, devastating knockout from McGregor firmly supplants him as the frontrunner and rightful choice for Nurmagomedov’s next title defense.

McGregor vs. Khabib 2 would already be the biggest fight the UFC could do, but if McGregor returns with a highlight reel finish and then calls out Nurmagomedov it would only make the rematch more significant. And if it gets any larger, it becomes a fight that no party, not even Khabib himself, can ignore.