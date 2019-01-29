Stephen A.: Gregg Popovich Told Dell Demps 'Don't Cave' to Anthony Davis, Lakers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

If Gregg Popovich has his way, the New Orleans Pelicans won't send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers

On Tuesday's episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith reported Popovich told Pelicans general manager Dell Demps "don't cave" to the Lakers in trade talks for Davis. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    LeBron's Frustration Reportedly 'Visibly High'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron's Frustration Reportedly 'Visibly High'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Small-Market Teams Need to Make a Play for AD, Too

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Small-Market Teams Need to Make a Play for AD, Too

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Bucks, Raptors Join AD Sweeps

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Bucks, Raptors Join AD Sweeps

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What Are AD, Other Top Targets Actually Worth?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    What Are AD, Other Top Targets Actually Worth?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report