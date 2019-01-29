Stephen A.: Gregg Popovich Told Dell Demps 'Don't Cave' to Anthony Davis, Lakers

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

If Gregg Popovich has his way, the New Orleans Pelicans won't send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday's episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith reported Popovich told Pelicans general manager Dell Demps "don't cave" to the Lakers in trade talks for Davis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.