Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Is the No-Brainer Main Event of WWE WrestleMania 35

The WrestleMania 35 card will be stacked with incredible in-ring battles and dream matchups, but the bout pitting Becky Lynch against Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey must main-event WWE’s biggest show of the year.

The main event should feature the most popular wrestler in the world right now—and Rousey.

Rousey is the most prominent mainstream star employed by WWE and is destined to be the first woman to main-event a WrestleMania. As a former UFC champion and an actress who has been in several marquee films, the Raw women’s champion will draw the most mainstream attention to the product.

As Rousey told Lynch Monday, she has been one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment for a decade. While Rousey is a household name, there is no wrestler in the business today with as much momentum and fan support as Lynch.

At this point, Lynch is getting the loudest reactions of anyone on the roster, as chants of her name are even heard during other matches when fans get bored. While it may not be at the level Daniel Bryan reached during the build to WrestleMania 30, her popularity is through the roof and she should be following the same trajectory as Bryan did five years ago.

Lynch was already popular with the WWE Universe, but it was her heel turn on Charlotte Flair that got the momentum rolling. Lynch took it to another level when she led an invasion of Raw, brutally attacked Rousey and walked out of the building covered in her own blood.

With Rousey drawing the mainstream media attention WWE desperately craves and Lynch satisfying the hardcore supporters who want to see her get what she deserves after the best run of her career, this is the perfect matchup to appease the vast majority of wrestling fans.

Concerning other options for the main event of the New York City spectacle, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly put on an incredible match, but fans have seen it before. On the other hand, the WWE Championship has not main-evented many pay-per-views since moving to SmackDown, regardless of how great AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have been over the last year.

WWE has made so much history regarding main event matches and stipulations with women in recent years that being the headlining act of WrestleMania is a foregone conclusion. While many female Superstars on the roster deserve the honor, Rousey and Lynch have the perfect combination of popularity and momentum to earn the chance.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc.) is reporting the current plan is for Rousey vs. Lynch to become a Triple Threat match with Charlotte added "somewhere down the line." Flair is without a doubt one of the most popular Superstars in the company, but she doesn’t have the same mainstream credibility as Rousey nor the momentum of Lynch.

Instead, Charlotte should be fighting Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The key for Rousey and Lynch will be the story. The feud started with a great segment from the 2019 Royal Rumble winner showing up on Raw, and it was followed up with arguably the champion’s best promo since joining the company. WWE Creative must now follow it up by telling a convincing story over the next two months that culminates in the most anticipated singles match of the year.

With the clout Rousey carries in the industry as the biggest star in its ranks, and with the respect Lynch has earned in recent months by getting the WWE Universe fully invested in her character, WWE has the ideal chance to build a program worthy of the main event spot at WrestleMania.

If given the proper story leading into the match and the main event spot, Rousey and Lynch will not only make history by being the first women to main event the biggest PPV of the year, but they would also steal the show as the best in-ring bout of the night.

