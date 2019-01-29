Devin McCourty Says He Could Retire If He Wins Super Bowl with Brother Jason

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tom Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington he has "zero" intention of retiring following Super Bowl LIII, but a different New England Patriots player isn't ruling out the possibility of going out on top.

Safety Devin McCourty let it be known during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night on Monday that retirement is on the table for him—if his team defeats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

"I don't know for sure, man. But I do look at it—if we can win this game, winning with my brother [Jason], I don't know what else I could do that could top that," McCourty told Deion Sanders, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "So I'm just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple days with these guys."

