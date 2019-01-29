Devin McCourty Says He Could Retire If He Wins Super Bowl with Brother Jason

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tom Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington he has "zero" intention of retiring following Super Bowl LIII, but a different New England Patriots player isn't ruling out the possibility of going out on top.

Safety Devin McCourty let it be known during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night on Monday that retirement is on the table for him—if his team defeats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

"I don't know for sure, man. But I do look at it—if we can win this game, winning with my brother [Jason], I don't know what else I could do that could top that," McCourty told Deion Sanders, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "So I'm just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple days with these guys."

                                                                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is McDaniels Really the Next Belichick?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is McDaniels Really the Next Belichick?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Gostkowski to Play in 6th Super Bowl, Tied for 2nd Behind Brady

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gostkowski to Play in 6th Super Bowl, Tied for 2nd Behind Brady

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Rams Walk Back Brady Trash Talk Already

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Walk Back Brady Trash Talk Already

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Flores and the Moments with the Woman Who Made Him

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Flores and the Moments with the Woman Who Made Him

    SI.com
    via SI.com