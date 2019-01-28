B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trezz with Frosted Flakes Custom, Prince in Rare LeBrons

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trezz with Frosted Flakes Custom, Prince in Rare LeBronsJanuary 29, 2019
There were only five games on the NBA schedule Monday, but that didn't stop some of the league's most notable players from busting out impressive kicks.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Mike Conley were among those who brought the fire with their fashion choices.
These Are Great
LA Clippers @LAClippers
Part of a well-balanced breakfast. @MONSTATREZZ | @NBAKicks https://t.co/kNzur1LSv5
Stephen Curry with One Last Assist After the Game
B/R Kicks @brkicks
She loses it after @StephenCurry30 gives her his signed, game-worn shoes. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Z8aEYiz7A1
DeMarcus Cousins Repping That Puma Lifestyle
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@boogiecousins wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt against Indiana. https://t.co/AGJWqZ9zeB
Something Different for KD
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 breaking out a new KD11 colorway against the Pacers. https://t.co/rfUBJRao7w
Thaddeus Young in the PlayStation and Paul George Collab
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@yungsmoove21 wearing the @PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 tonight. https://t.co/z5wBG5I7yg
Conley Is a Big Kanye Guy
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Kids See Ghosts 👻 @kanyewest @KidCudi @mconley11 with the Nike Air Skylon II by @JERRYlorenzo on-feet. https://t.co/fp9ETF4p7v
Super Mario in the NASA PG3
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A closer look at @mariohezonja in the Nike PG3 “NASA” against Charlotte. https://t.co/U0xNgARA3K
Trae Young with the Future of Adidas Basketball
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheTraeYoung wearing the Adidas N3XT L3V3L against Los Angeles. https://t.co/w5o8Y4ucm3
Jeremy Lin with the Custom Chinese New Year Kicks
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @JLin7’s #NBAKicks for Chinese Heritage Night in LA! #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/c8kAUffPWa
Taurean Prince with the Extremely Rare LeBron Soldier 3
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @taureanprince broke out the Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier 3 Fairfax P.E. today! #NBAKicks #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/MshUkC06rY
Kevin Knox with the Black and Red Puma Clyde Court Reform
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@KevKnox making a statement in the @PUMAHoops Clyde Court #Reform. 📸: Getty/Kent Smith https://t.co/TKmBL55MIW
Malik Monk Brought Out the Galaxy Kobes
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: Another “Galaxy” Nike Kobe 7 sighting thanks to @AhmadMonk 📸: Getty/Kent Smith https://t.co/whAQkJvRKm
IT Working His Way Back in the Kobe 4 Prelude
SLAM Kicks @SLAMKicks
“The flow so special got a .38 feel. The real is (almost) back.” #ThatSLOWGrind https://t.co/M9s40UVd6B
Tobias Harris Goes Deep into his Kobe Bag
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 with the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low "Chester" against Atlanta. https://t.co/JR879pH83g
There are seven games on Tuesday's slate, meaning players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and James Harden will have the opportunity to turn heads with their kicks.
