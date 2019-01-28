B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Trezz with Frosted Flakes Custom, Prince in Rare LeBrons

There were only five games on the NBA schedule Monday, but that didn't stop some of the league's most notable players from busting out impressive kicks.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Mike Conley were among those who brought the fire with their fashion choices.

             

These Are Great

          

Stephen Curry with One Last Assist After the Game

           

DeMarcus Cousins Repping That Puma Lifestyle

          

Something Different for KD

       

Thaddeus Young in the PlayStation and Paul George Collab

         

Conley Is a Big Kanye Guy

         

Super Mario in the NASA PG3

         

Trae Young with the Future of Adidas Basketball

     

Jeremy Lin with the Custom Chinese New Year Kicks

         

Taurean Prince with the Extremely Rare LeBron Soldier 3

         

Kevin Knox with the Black and Red Puma Clyde Court Reform

         

Malik Monk Brought Out the Galaxy Kobes

          

IT Working His Way Back in the Kobe 4 Prelude

         

Tobias Harris Goes Deep into his Kobe Bag

     

There are seven games on Tuesday's slate, meaning players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and James Harden will have the opportunity to turn heads with their kicks.

