TMZ: Tom Brady's Handwritten Super Bowl 39 Notes to Fetch Over $25K at Auction

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Football fans can get a glimpse into the mind of New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady as long as they're willing to part with a few thousand dollars.

Steiner Auctions is selling Brady's personal playsheet from the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Each of the 12 New England drives, with the exception of the final kneel-down as time expired, is noted on this sheet," Steiner wrote in the listing. "Thick blue and green lines separate each drive on the handwritten sheet. Brady meticulously wrote his notes on this sheet in blue pen."

In addition to Brady's notes, the sheet also includes an apparent blood stain from a cut on Brady's wrist.

The starting bid is $2,500, and TMZ Sports reported the price may climb as high as $25,000.

Brady threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-33 passing in that 2005 game in Jacksonville, Florida. It's the only one of the Patriots' five Super Bowl wins in which Brady wasn't the MVP. Deion Branch received the honor after catching 11 passes for 133 yards in the 24-21 victory.