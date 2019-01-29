NBA All-Star Rosters 2019: TV Schedule, Predictions for Reserves in Draft Format

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

While most of the NBA wastes its time trying to find the best theoretical fit for Anthony Davis, we're focused on more serious roster business—namely, splitting up the elites into two teams for the upcoming All-Star Game.

We know a few things already.

As the top vote-getters in each conference, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are in charge of the (televised!) draft process implemented ahead of last year's star-studded contest, with James earning the top overall pick as the highest finisher in the fan voting.

We also know the initial pool of players up for grabs, as all 10 All-Star starters were announced the last Thursday. Joining James in the Western Conference playoff pool are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George and James Harden. Out East, Antetokounmpo is accompanied (for now) by Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker.

We'll shortly know the other 14 participants, as the coach-selected All-Star reserves will be announced Thursday night during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

After laying out the scheduling particulars for what lies ahead, we'll peek into our crystal ball to predict those reserves and how the two rosters might look in the end.

2019 NBA All-Star Schedule Info

All-Star Draft Show

When: Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

TV: TNT

Reserve and Roster Predictions

Before prognosticating our picks, we first need to flesh out the reserve pool. Even with 14 spots to fill, this shouldn't be as daunting as it sounds.

It feels like there are (or should be, at least) five locks out West. Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns can all probably start planning their trips to Buzz City.

Russell Westbrook likely earns one of the final two spots. Shaky shooting and all, the (for now) seven-time All-Star is still averaging a triple-double, while pacing the Association in both assists (10.7) and steals (2.3).

The other spot has no shortage of potential picks, but we're guessing the Golden State Warriors' recent surge nets them a third All-Star. If that's the case, Klay Thompson feels like the logical choice, as a 20-point sharpshooter who can lock down multiple positions at the other end.

Out East, we again have several virtual locks. It feels safe plugging Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal into the backup backcourt, while penciling both Nikola Vucevic and Blake Griffin along the front line.

It gets less certain from there, but Jimmy Butler likely has the numbers to offset any damage done during his messy split from the Minnesota Timberwolves. We'll also grant multiple All-Stars to both the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, meaning we're rounding out the reserves with Eric Bledsoe and Kyle Lowry.

As explained on a league release, "the captains will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool in the First Round and then all 14 players from the reserve pool in the Second Round, making selections without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position."

Oddsmakers favor Harden as the first overall pick, and it's hard to argue. The bearded baller has been on a Wilt Chamberlain-esque scoring binge, tallying 30-plus points in each of the last 23 games. Over that stretch, he's averaging a face-melting 42.7 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 threes (36.5 percent) and 2.0 steals.

Given Antetokounmpo's lack of outside shooting, he seems likely to counter with Curry, although Durant should be right there with his Dubs teammate.

As for the reserve round, that feels likely to lead with Davis. He's this season's leader with a 31.0 player efficiency rating and a former All-Star Game MVP, who scored a record 52 points in the 2017 version.

Our crystal ball doesn't have all the answers, though, so you won't want to miss how James and Antetokounmpo assemble their rosters—or how those supergroups perform on the hardwood together.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball Reference.