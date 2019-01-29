Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs. Rams MVP Favorites and Stat Predictions

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The week leading up to the Super Bowl is filled with analysis and predictions of winners, scores and, of course, the game's Most Valuable Player.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has four Super Bowl MVPs to his name—the most in the history of the NFL—so naturally, he is favored to take home the hardware in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

The only time Brady won a Super Bowl and was not the MVP was in Super Bowl XXXIX when wide receiver Deion Branch was given the honor.

Quarterbacks, however, are generally a safe bet to win the award. Twenty-nine quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl MVP in its history while running backs have the next most at seven.

Six wide receivers, 10 defensive players and one special teams player—Green Bay Packers kick returner Desmond Howard—have also won the award.

So will it be Brady again or Rams quarterback Jared Goff? Or will someone else steal the show?

Super Bowl MVP Odds (via OddsShark)

Tom Brady +125

Jared Goff +250

Todd Gurley +1000

Sony Michel +1200

CJ Anderson +1600

Aaron Donald +1800

James White +2000

Julian Edelman +2000

Rob Gronkowski +3000

Brandin Cooks +4000

Notable Stats Predictions for Patriots

The Patriots enter the Super Bowl with the fourth-best scoring offense in the regular season and top offense of all the teams in the postseason, so expect a high-scoring affair with some gaudy numbers.

Brady: 32/48, 328 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Michel: 18 carries, 97 yards, TD, fumble

White: 8 receptions, 47 yards, TD; 3 carries, 12 yards

Edelman: 9 receptions, 95 yards, TD

Gronkowski: 7 receptions, 70 yards

Chris Hogan: 5 receptions, 52 yards, TD

Devin McCourty: 4 tackles, INT, PD

Dont'a Hightower: 5 tackles, sack

Notable Stats Predictions for Rams

The Rams also enter this game with a dynamic offense, the second-best scoring offense in the regular season and postseason. They also have one of the most dangerous defensive players in Aaron Donald, who could pose a serious threat to Brady and the Patriots' gameplan.

Goff: 27/42 288 yards, TD, INT

Gurley: 21 carries, 89 yards, TD; 3 receptions, 22 yards

Anderson: 7 carries, 42 yards, TD; 1 reception, 5 yards

Cooks: 8 receptions, 79 yards

Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 60 yards

Tyler Higbee: 6 receptions, 40 yards, TD

Donald: 4 tackles, sack

Marcus Peters: 4 tackles, INT

MVP Prediction: Tom Brady

It is not necessarily the sexiest pick, but it is the most logical one.

Brady is playing with a chip on his shoulder and lives for these moments. Despite losing last year's Super Bowl, he still put up record numbers and would have been the MVP had the Patriots won.

And while the younger, mobile quarterbacks dominated the regular season, the 41-year-old Brady has reminded everyone that this is his time of the year.

He enters the Super Bowl leading all postseason quarterbacks in passing yards with 691, completion percentage with 71.1 and is tied with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with 10 completions of at least 20 yards.

Brady may be able to play beyond this season, but if this is indeed his final game and last Super Bowl, he will not go quietly and will not allow the Patriots to lose.

In this game and this moment, it will be Brady who shines brightest with three touchdown passes to take home the MVP hardware—the fifth of his career—and a record sixth Super Bowl title, cementing his legacy.