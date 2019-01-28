Dewan Hernandez to Leave Miami, Prepare for 2019 NBA Draft After NCAA Suspension

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Dewan Hernandez's career with the Miami Hurricanes is over.

The junior forward announced on Twitter he will prepare for the 2019 NBA draft after he was ruled ineligible for the rest of the season:

"[I] am very disappointed with the outcome," Hernandez said in part. "I do not believe that the NCAA treated me fairly, and it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to withdraw from the University of Miami.

"... I grew up in Miami and always dreamt of being a Miami Hurricane. I take great pride in having been a part of the U. While I am saddened by the NCAA's decision, I look forward to starting the next chapter of my life and focusing my energy on preparing to compete at the next level."

On Monday, the NCAA ruled he would be ineligible for the rest of this season and 40 percent of next season after "entering into an agreement with and accepting benefits from an agent." The announcement specified Hernandez agreed to receive monthly payments from the agent.

It is notable the NCAA said the typical punishment for the agent relationship described is permanent ineligibility. However, the announcement noted "the NCAA staff recognized mitigating circumstances based on the specific facts of the case when making its decision."

According to E. Jay Zarett of Omnisport (h/t Sporting News), Hernandez was held out of the team's first 19 games this season because of his connection to agent Christian Dawkins, who was one of those found guilty of fraud during the college basketball corruption trial.

"Based on the totality of the facts, the University is not in agreement with the decisions and interpretations of this case and made it well-known to the NCAA staff that we have many reservations about the reliability of evidence and ultimate conclusions," Miami athletic director Blake James said in a statement (h/t Zarett). "Dewan was cooperative throughout this process and was transparent about what had occurred, admitting to the mistakes that he made."

Hernandez was a critical player for the Hurricanes last season, averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 boards a game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. He helped them finish 22-10 and reach the NCAA tournament.

The team has struggled without him this season and is 9-10 overall and just 1-6 in ACC play.

Hernandez did not appear on the latest big board of NBA draft prospects from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.