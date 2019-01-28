Kyrie Irving to Star in and Produce Horror Movie Based on Haunted Hotel

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will expand on his movie career by starring in a horror film about the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, according to Dave McNary of Variety.

The guard made his big-screen debut last year in Uncle Drew, and he will follow it up with a movie he is executive producing along with The Players' Tribune and Sanjay Sharma. Imagine Entertainment chairman Brian Grazer and Bobby Cohen will be the producers.

The Skirvin Hotel opened in 1911 and has hosted many NBA teams over the years, but it is rumored to be haunted. The oral history of the building and various stories will be discussed in an upcoming Players' Tribune article, which was optioned by Imagine Entertainment.

"Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately," Irving said. "To work with Brian Grazer is a dream come true, and I’m excited to bring this project to life with the Imagine Entertainment team."

The upcoming movie is currently untitled.