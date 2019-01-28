MLB Trade Rumors: Reds 'Making a Push' for J.T. Realmuto Amid Dodgers Links

The Cincinnati Reds may be entering the sweepstakes for Florida Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

According to Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are in the hunt for the 2018 All-Star and a third team—the Reds—is "making a push." He added Cincinnati might be hesitant to part with their three top prospects, Hunter Greene, Nick Senzel and Taylor Trammell.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

