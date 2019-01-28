Sean McVay Says He's Exchanged Text Messages with Bill Belichick All Season

FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with C.J. Anderson during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are bringing two of the top scoring offenses in the NFL to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told Peter King of NBC Sports that he had the opportunity to meet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at the NFL Scouting Combine last year and that the two have regularly texted throughout the season:

"He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening. This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, 'Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.' For him to even take the time to say congrats, it's pretty cool. That's one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I'm still young, still figuring it out. That stuff's been really helpful to me."

McVay and his Rams are now set to face Belichick and his Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, a matchup of the game's young coaching prodigy versus the man who has dominated the sport for the past two decades. 

               

