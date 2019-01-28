Super Bowl Odds 2019: Latest Vegas Lines Before Patriots vs. Rams Media Day

Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With the Pro Bowl (thankfully) behind us, 2019 Super Bowl week is finally here.

That's great news for the gambling world, which expects to make a fortune on the championship clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Americans are expected to wager a whopping $6 billion on the big game, per ESPN's David Purdum, and for now the money seems to be siding with the more seasoned Patriots.

Let's take a closer look through the gambling lens at the upcoming contest.

                 

2019 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds: Patriots -2.5, Over/Under 56.5

                   

Spread Analysis and Prop Bets

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (P
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Rams are, objectively speaking, the top team in this matchup. During they regular season, they won more games (13 to 11) and compiled the higher scoring differential (plus-143 to plus-111).

But the wagering world might have a higher opinion of the Patriots, since they proved the more profitable bet this season. New England has an 11-7 mark against the spread, per OddsShark, trailing only the Chicago Bears in covers. The Rams, meanwhile, are just 9-7-2 against the spread, although they come into this game riding a streak of four consecutive covers.

The Rams have the most name power (in quantity, not quality) and arguably the superior roster.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 53 players between the teams. L.A. had seven of the top 11 and 12 of the top 20. The Rams' dominant dozen almost covers all bases, too, since it includes their quarterback, top two receivers, top two running backs, both offensive tackles, two interior defensive linemen and three defensive backs.

Even a mastermind like Bill Belichick will have a tough time uncovering the Rams' weak spot.

"They switch things up a lot, they just do it with the same players," Belichick said Tuesday. "That's what makes them so goodeverybody can do everything."

Stop Jared Goff, and Todd Gurley might get you. Contain Gurley, and C.J. Anderson might run wild. Overload on the ground game, and you might spend most of the day seeing the backs of the jerseys of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

So, why does money keep coming in on the Patriots, who opened as only one-point favorites?

Experience plays a part. While Goff, coach Sean McVay and many of the Rams will make their Super Bowl debuts this weekend, this is the ninth time under the bright lights for Belichick and Tom Brady, who've already collected five championship rings together.

But there's also an obvious uptick in balance from New England. There's now a three-headed monster at running back—Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead—an offensive line that hasn't surrendered a sack this postseason and a defense that has held six of its last eight opponents below their scoring average.

In other words, L.A. might have been the better team this season, but New England is—as it often does—heating up at the most opportune time.

If the margin between the clubs isn't great enough for you to play the point spread, here's a sampling of the many prop bets you could consider:

                

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict during the game?

Over 7.5: -140

Under 7.5: Even

                

How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay's age?

Over 1.5: -175

Under 1.5: +135

               

Will a non-QB throw a touchdown?

Yes: +350

No: -600

               

Will any QB throw for 400 or more yards in the game?

Yes: +275

No: -450

               

What color Gatorade will be dumped on winning coach?

Lime/green/yellow: +225

Orange: +300

Blue: +375

Red: +400

Clear/water: +400

Purple: +1000

             

For more prop bets, visit OddsShark's official prop bets page. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

