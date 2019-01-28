Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Chris Smalling, Transfers in Man United Presser

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Chris Smalling could be available to face Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday, and he does not expect anyone to leave the club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

United host Burnley at Old Trafford, and Smalling, who has not featured since December 8 because of a foot injury, may feature.

Solskjaer told MUTV (h/t Jacob Murtagh and Martyn Thomas of the Mirror): "Chris has trained for a week now, so he’s looking good. It's about when do we get him into the team."

If Solskjaer opts not to use him against the Clarets on Tuesday, Smalling could instead be involved in their trip to Leicester City on Sunday or their match at Fulham on February 9.

In the meantime, they'll have the January transfer deadline to deal with, but it seems there will not be much activity from United.

Solskjaer said:

"At the moment I can see everyone staying at the club. No deals have been done with anyone, but there are still a few more days, but I'm not too involved in the negotiations, so whatever happens, happens, but it'll be good to get the window closed and improving the players in the squad still here."

The interim manager also discussed Andreas Pereira's immediate future, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

Solskjaer has only been appointed until the end of the campaign, which is perhaps why the Red Devils have not brought any players in during the January transfer window.

Despite his temporary status, the Norwegian said he is looking to bring through some young players during his tenure to set United up for next season, albeit he still needs to give playing time to the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata:

"We have quite a few talents in that youth team that you'd like to see and will see at some point before next season, to put the club and team in a good position at the end of the season.

"How will we look like next season, Mason [Greenwood], Jimmy Garner, Ethan [Hamilton] it's just about the right time.

"We've got Alexis, Rom, Juan, who haven't played so much lately, they’re three players you have to jump ahead of as well, and they’re quality, and we’re here for results as well."

Under Solskjaer, United have won each of their last eight games, and the former Red Devils star has thoroughly enjoyed his return to the club:

Should the team continue to improve under him in the coming months, it would come as little surprise if he were handed the reins on a permanent basis.

It's likely the club will turn to the transfer market in the summer to make additions regardless of who is in charge, but if Solskjaer can integrate some of their promising young talents into the first-team set-up in the meantime, it will stand United in good stead for next season and beyond.